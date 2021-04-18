An IR View: Vaccine hesitancy is not a good sign. Here’s how to get your shot.

The local COVID-19 vaccination rollout has taken a troubling turn in recent weeks.

Not long ago, thousands of Lewis and Clark County residents were competing for the limited number vaccines available, and public health officials were urging the community to be patient as the most high-risk individuals were inoculated.

Now it seems the county has more vaccine supplies than it can give away, which is not a good sign.

As of Friday, a little over half of county residents have received at least one dose and about 32% are fully vaccinated. That’s a great start, but the waning demand for the vaccine is coming far too soon.

Research shows about 70% of the population would need to be immune to the virus through vaccination or past exposure to reach herd immunity, which suggests we still have a long way to go.

If you are still wondering when you can get the vaccine, now is the time. As of April 1, all Montana residents age 16 and older are eligible.

Residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell and Meagher counties are welcome at the drive-through vaccination clinics being held at the county fairgrounds in Helena. To make an appointment, visit the county’s COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.