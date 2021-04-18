An IR View: Vaccine hesitancy is not a good sign. Here’s how to get your shot.

The local COVID-19 vaccination rollout has taken a troubling turn in recent weeks.
Not long ago, thousands of Lewis and Clark County residents were competing for the limited number vaccines available, and public health officials were urging the community to be patient as the most high-risk individuals were inoculated.
Now it seems the county has more vaccine supplies than it can give away, which is not a good sign.
As of Friday, a little over half of county residents have received at least one dose and about 32% are fully vaccinated. That’s a great start, but the waning demand for the vaccine is coming far too soon.
Research shows about 70% of the population would need to be immune to the virus through vaccination or past exposure to reach herd immunity, which suggests we still have a long way to go.
If you are still wondering when you can get the vaccine, now is the time. As of April 1, all Montana residents age 16 and older are eligible.
Residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell and Meagher counties are welcome at the drive-through vaccination clinics being held at the county fairgrounds in Helena. To make an appointment, visit the county’s COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
While the final first-dose clinic at the fairgrounds will be held on April 28, there are and will continue to be many other ways to get the vaccine.
Walgreens, Safeway, CVS, Walmart and Osco Pharmacy all have vaccines available, and it’s easy to find a location and schedule an appointment at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/.
For those having trouble finding the time to do that, public health officials will soon begin setting up mobile vaccine clinics at popular spots around town like parks, breweries and community events. No appointment necessary.
Although it might seem like the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the recent surge of cases in Michigan and other parts of the country show just how easy it is to backslide.
If you want the mask mandates to end, if you want schools and businesses to stay open, if you want to help protect yourself and others from sickness and death – please consider getting the vaccine sooner rather than later.
We are all depending on it.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.