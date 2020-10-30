An IR View: Unethical hunters, law enforcement response, desks for local kids

But we know unethical hunters make all hunters look bad, which can threaten the future of Montana’s hunting tradition.

Thumbs up

Law enforcement officers in Helena were able to bring a peaceful end to a potentially deadly situation earlier this week.

After responding to a call about a man wielding a machete outside a Burger King restaurant Tuesday, local and state officers spent about an hour negotiating with the man who was suffering an apparent mental health crisis before detaining him and transporting him to the hospital for treatment.

In contrast, police in Philadelphia shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife after his family called for an ambulance to help him during a mental health crisis just one day earlier.

We don’t pretend to understand all of the circumstances surrounding either situation or the immense pressure on law enforcement during these types of life-threatening situations. But we do know that the man in Philadelphia will never get to see his family again and the man in Helena will, and the training that our local and state officers receive undoubtedly has something to do with that.