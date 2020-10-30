An IR View: Unethical hunters, law enforcement response, desks for local kids

Thumbs down
Hunting is not just about killing. It’s about pursuing an animal while adhering to the standards of fair chase, which the Boone and Crockett Club defines as “the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild, big-game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animals.”
While most of the people who shot into a herd of elk in Meagher County Sunday were technically not doing anything illegal, there was nothing ethical or sportsmanlike about their behavior.
According to officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, about 100 people opened fire on both sides of a large herd of elk gathered on block management land, killing about 50 of the animals. Officials confiscated two of the elk from two of the six people cited for various hunting violations, and one of the animals remained unclaimed.
Clearly this was not an example of "fair chase," which the late conservationist Jim Posewitz of Helena describes in his book "Beyond Fair Chase" as “a balance that allows hunters to occasionally succeed while animals generally avoid being taken."
We believe the overwhelming majority of Montana’s hunters maintain high ethical and safety standards, and we hope they will not be judged by the actions of an irresponsible few.
But we know unethical hunters make all hunters look bad, which can threaten the future of Montana’s hunting tradition.
Thumbs up
Law enforcement officers in Helena were able to bring a peaceful end to a potentially deadly situation earlier this week.
After responding to a call about a man wielding a machete outside a Burger King restaurant Tuesday, local and state officers spent about an hour negotiating with the man who was suffering an apparent mental health crisis before detaining him and transporting him to the hospital for treatment.
In contrast, police in Philadelphia shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife after his family called for an ambulance to help him during a mental health crisis just one day earlier.
We don’t pretend to understand all of the circumstances surrounding either situation or the immense pressure on law enforcement during these types of life-threatening situations. But we do know that the man in Philadelphia will never get to see his family again and the man in Helena will, and the training that our local and state officers receive undoubtedly has something to do with that.
Incidents like these highlight just how important it is for law enforcement to know how to approach people with mental health issues, and we are grateful that the officers in our area were able to de-escalate the situation in Helena without the use of deadly force.
We hope law enforcement agencies in other areas will follow their example.
Thumbs up
It is encouraging to see a retired teacher in Helena taking the time to build desks for students who would not otherwise have a good workspace while learning from home.
Equally encouraging are the many emails we received from locals wanting to donate cash and supplies to the cause.
Reid Miller recently purchased the materials to build 16 desks and delivered a few of the finished products to Kessler Elementary School, which distributed them to students in need. Now that he has the setup, he plans to purchase materials for even more desks while continuing to improve on his design.
Many local students switched to home school and online-only learning this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Helena Public Schools' students who are taking in-person classes are only in the classroom two days a week and spend the rest of their time learning from home.
It is critical for those students to have a designated learning space so they don’t have to compete for a spot at the kitchen table or on the family sofa.
Some local students would not have an effective learning environment if it weren’t for Miller, and we want to thank him for dedicating both his career and his retirement to the education of children.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
