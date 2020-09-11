An IR View: Unauthorized photo use, new farmers' market, free school supplies

Thumbs down
Political ads are nothing short of annoying, but those that use press photos without permission are downright maddening.
Every election cycle, we see news photos that were intended to educate and inform being used in political ads to mislead and deceive.
Although most candidates and political organizations are quick to remove our work from their ads after being called out, some have continued to use our intellectual property without permission.
When our product is selectively edited to push a campaign narrative, viewers can be led to believe our journalists support that message. This threatens our credibility as an independent news source, which is perhaps our greatest asset.
While we sometimes sell or give away our news photos to nonpartisan publications and other organizations that aim to inform the public, political candidates and campaigns do not have permission to appropriate our work.
Don't even ask.
Thumbs up
Kudos to the organizers of the new Meadowlark Farmers' Market in downtown Helena.
Held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot, the event has helped to fill the void left when the Helena Farmers' Market was canceled in early August.
To meet county health guidelines, the market is open only to drive-through shoppers from 8:30-10 a.m. and to walk-through shoppers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If the number of shoppers, vendors and volunteers reaches 250 before 1 p.m., it will switch back to a drive-through event.
This is a creative solution to a complex issue, and we want to thank those who took the initiative to make it work.
Thumbs up
Certain classroom materials can be hard to come by for students who are not in the classroom.
But the Helena Education Foundation is working to solve that problem by handing out backpacks filled with school supplies to every Helena student in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The 3,500 backpacks include music and physical education materials such as jump ropes, rhythm sticks, sidewalk chalk and juggling scarves, which will help ensure students can participate in these classes even on days they are learning from home.
Thanks to the Helena Education Foundation and its many donors for adapting to the unique challenges this school year presents.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
