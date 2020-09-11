An IR View: Unauthorized photo use, new farmers' market, free school supplies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thumbs down

Political ads are nothing short of annoying, but those that use press photos without permission are downright maddening.

Every election cycle, we see news photos that were intended to educate and inform being used in political ads to mislead and deceive.

Although most candidates and political organizations are quick to remove our work from their ads after being called out, some have continued to use our intellectual property without permission.

When our product is selectively edited to push a campaign narrative, viewers can be led to believe our journalists support that message. This threatens our credibility as an independent news source, which is perhaps our greatest asset.

While we sometimes sell or give away our news photos to nonpartisan publications and other organizations that aim to inform the public, political candidates and campaigns do not have permission to appropriate our work.

Don't even ask.

Thumbs up

Kudos to the organizers of the new Meadowlark Farmers' Market in downtown Helena.