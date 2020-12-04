An IR View: Turkey Challenge, virus cases spiking, addressing addiction

These are alarming statistics, and 2021 could be even worse than 2020 if this trajectory continues.

We’re all tired of wearing masks and social distancing, but following these and other public health guidelines is the best defense we have against this deadly disease until a vaccine is available to the public, which is expected to happen within the next few months.

Please don’t give up now.

Thumbs up

Addressing opioid and stimulant use disorders within the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center will reap benefits that extend far beyond the jail walls.

According to the World Health Organization, “Prison health cannot be addressed in isolation from the health of the general population since there is a constant inter-change between the prison and the broader community, be it through the guards, the administration, the health professionals and the constant admission and release of prisoners.”

The same goes for the health of county jail inmates, who will be much less likely to return to the detention center if their mental health needs are addressed while they are incarcerated.