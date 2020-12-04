An IR View: Turkey Challenge, virus cases spiking, addressing addiction

Thumbs up
Even amid a global pandemic, Helena was able to rise to the Turkey Challenge once again.
During normal years, Helena Food Share collects frozen turkeys for community members in need through the Turkey Challenge food drive held the week before Thanksgiving at Lewis and Clark Library. Although the local food bank took the event online this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, that didn't hinder the community's generosity.
The organization received enough monetary donations to provide 2,900 meals this holiday season, which was well over the goal of 2,500 and even bested the 2019 total of 2,892.
This is a testament to Helena’s generous spirit, and we are grateful to live in a community that takes care of its own when times get tough.
Thumbs down
In the three months after the novel coronavirus was first detected in Montana in March, only 16 cases were reported in Lewis and Clark County.
County health officials described the local rate of infection as “encouragingly flat” in April, and the county went for about eight straight weeks without a single confirmed case.
Fast forward to today, and the county has nearly 1,500 active cases and amassed more than 3,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Health officials say nearly half of the 18 COVID-19-related deaths in the county occurred in November, and about 80% of them happened within the last two months.
These are alarming statistics, and 2021 could be even worse than 2020 if this trajectory continues.
We’re all tired of wearing masks and social distancing, but following these and other public health guidelines is the best defense we have against this deadly disease until a vaccine is available to the public, which is expected to happen within the next few months.
Please don’t give up now.
Thumbs up
Addressing opioid and stimulant use disorders within the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center will reap benefits that extend far beyond the jail walls.
According to the World Health Organization, “Prison health cannot be addressed in isolation from the health of the general population since there is a constant inter-change between the prison and the broader community, be it through the guards, the administration, the health professionals and the constant admission and release of prisoners.”
The same goes for the health of county jail inmates, who will be much less likely to return to the detention center if their mental health needs are addressed while they are incarcerated.
Earlier this week, Lewis and Clark County accepted a $600,000 federal grant that will help cover the cost of medication, case management services, a licensed addiction counselor and other services addressing opioid and stimulant use disorders within the jail.
We appreciate the forward-thinking county officials who took the initiative to secure this funding, which will both promote public health and help keep jail costs down.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!