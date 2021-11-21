An IR View: Transparent government, Turkey Challenge, high heating costs

Thumbs up

Helena has had plenty of competent (and a perhaps a few not-so-competent) city leaders over the years, but it’s rare to find a city manager as transparent as Rachel Harlow-Schalk.

While most in her position balk at the idea of a public performance evaluation, Harlow-Schalk waived her right to enter into a closed-door meeting for her one-year review from the Helena City Commission earlier this month.

This rarely happens. At least it doesn’t in Helena.

In a meeting this week with the Independent Record editorial board, Mayor Wilmot Collins said he frequently hears from residents demanding transparency in city government.

To be sure, the city has not always been particularly forthcoming in the past.

But Harlow-Schalk has been on a mission to change that ever since she came on board last year. And we hope the community sees everything she is doing to restore the community’s trust in its city government.

Thumbs up

If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this time of year, look no further than the Turkey Challenge Leader Board at helenafoodshare.org.

There you will find the names of hundreds of Helena-area residents and businesses who chipped in to make the holiday season a little brighter for our less-fortunate friends and neighbors.

Because of the community’s generosity, Helena Food Share will be able to provide holiday meals to more than 3,000 local families who are having trouble putting food on the table, smashing this year's goal of 2,500 donated meals.

Helena takes care of its own, and that’s something we can all be thankful for.

Thumbs down

A steep increase in home heating costs expected this winter will only exacerbate the financial struggles many Montanans are already facing.

According to the federal Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices are rising around the world as the demand for energy outpaces the supply. As a result, NorthWestern Energy is expecting that heating costs in Montana will increase by 47% this winter.

Meanwhile, people are already paying more for fuel, groceries and other necessities as consumer prices in the U.S. soar 6.2% over the last year.

All of this will make life even harder for those who were already struggling to make ends meet, which makes the work of Helena Food Share and other charitable organizations even more important.

To see how you can help local organizations this holiday season, see the Empty Stockings/Gifts From The Heart special section in the Thanksgiving edition of the Independent Record and online at helenair.com.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0