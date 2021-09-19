An IR View: Toxic polarization is a danger to society

Spewing hatred and vitriol has never changed anyone’s mind.

Yet in our increasingly toxic political world, more people seem to be using this strategy to get their point across.

From the halls of Congress to the expanses of Montana and even here our own community, it’s becoming far too common for people to treat those with different views as enemies to be vanquished. And we fear the way people are dehumanizing each other is leading our society down a dangerous path that could have dire consequences for everyone.

We’re not saying free expression is a bad thing. No matter how much we may disagree with what people are saying, we will always defend their right to say it.

But before you post that Tweet, hold that picket sign or send that letter to the editor, we challenge you to ask yourself a simple question: “What’s the point?”

If you’re using words like “rethuglican,” “libtard,” “snowflake” or other pejoratives reminiscent of a schoolyard bully, all you’re doing is causing more division.

Aren’t we already divided enough?