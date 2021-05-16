An IR View: Too soon to say if a nonprofit should run the Helena Civic Center

At this point, waiting for more information is the best thing the city commission can do.

A nonprofit model works well for many other venues around the state and could be the best way forward for the Helena Civic Center, if it’s structured right. But there are still a lot of unknowns, and this decision is too important to make without the answers to some pretty major questions.

Skeptics of the nonprofit model have questioned what will happen to our beloved civic center if the nonprofit fails. This is perhaps the most important question of all, and the city must ensure that there are safeguards in place to protect and preserve the building no matter what.

It’s also important to determine how the civic center would be staffed under a new management structure, as its programming is directly tied to its profitability. As passionate as some community volunteers may be, they should not be solely in charge of programming, and the civic center needs paid professionals who have the skills and experience necessary to successfully manage a performing arts and events venue.