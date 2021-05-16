An IR View: Too soon to say if a nonprofit should run the Helena Civic Center

The Helena Civic Center has held a special place in the community’s heart for the last 100 years, and the decisions being made by city leaders today could determine the fate of the local landmark another 100 years down the road.
The historic structure was built as a Shrine temple in 1920-1921 and was sold to the city of Helena in 1932.
In 1972, the Helena City Commission appointed a citizen advisory board to advise city leaders on matters related to the building. That board was dissolved in 2019, after some city commissioners at the time raised concerns about the structure of the board and the behavior of some of its members.
The commission then appointed a temporary steering committee to make a recommendation on the purpose and composition of a new advisory body, among other duties. After more than a year of meetings, research and discussions, the committee recommended that the city form a nonprofit organization that would be responsible for the management of the civic center and lease the building from the municipality.
City staff came up with a counter-proposal that would allow the nonprofit to serve in a stewardship and advisory role but keep the city in control of operations and maintenance.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk urged the commissioners to give her time to consult with staff and create a recommendation of her own before the final decision is made.
At this point, waiting for more information is the best thing the city commission can do.
A nonprofit model works well for many other venues around the state and could be the best way forward for the Helena Civic Center, if it’s structured right. But there are still a lot of unknowns, and this decision is too important to make without the answers to some pretty major questions.
Skeptics of the nonprofit model have questioned what will happen to our beloved civic center if the nonprofit fails. This is perhaps the most important question of all, and the city must ensure that there are safeguards in place to protect and preserve the building no matter what.
It’s also important to determine how the civic center would be staffed under a new management structure, as its programming is directly tied to its profitability. As passionate as some community volunteers may be, they should not be solely in charge of programming, and the civic center needs paid professionals who have the skills and experience necessary to successfully manage a performing arts and events venue.
We also have questions about how much control the city commission would have over the nonprofit, how the nonprofit’s board of directors would be appointed, how it would be funded and whether it would compete or collaborate with other venues in town. All of these need to be answered before any decisions are made.
We appreciate the work the city and its temporary civic center steering committee have done so far, and we don’t expect them to be able to answer these questions overnight.
But until they do, it’s too soon to say whether a nonprofit model is right for the Helena Civic Center.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.