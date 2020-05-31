An IR View: Thanks to the helpers doing good amid the pandemic

With help from a $6,000 donation from the Helena Association of Realtors and 30 kegs of unused beer provided by George’s Distributing, Helena’s Gulch Distillers has been producing hand sanitizer for the essential workers on the front lines.

We were also inspired by the stories of downtown Helena businesses auctioning their products to benefit Helena Food Share, free senior portraits provided by Nicole Stroman, and Kelly Clavin’s donation of her convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients after recovering from the disease herself.

This was all on top of the millions of dollars donated to coronavirus-relief efforts by Montana companies and foundations, including The Town Pump Charitable Foundation, The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, NorthWestern Energy and undoubtedly many others.

Times of crisis can be a true test of character, and we are proud to live in a community whose citizens are so very generous with their time and finances in both good times and bad.

Although this pandemic has kept us physically apart and caused widespread hardships, we will overcome it by banding together to help each other get through it.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

