An IR View: Terminating city manager will be costly, but Helena can’t afford not to

While it won't be cheap for the city of Helena to part with its volatile city manager, the monetary and moral costs of keeping her around would be much higher.

On Monday, the Helena City Commission will consider giving City Manager Ana Cortez a lump sum of $163,887.51 and a clean letter of recommendation in exchange for her Feb. 6 resignation and her promise to waive any potential legal claims pertaining to her employment.

Cortez still has about 11 months left on her two-year employment contract, which provides for an annual salary of $150,000, so the city had to make the separation agreement attractive enough to prevent her from suing for breach of contract.

Despite the obscene amount of the payout, which is well over twice the median household income in Lewis and Clark County, it's time for the city to cut its losses and move on.

Cortez spent at least three weeks of her first 12 months in office on paid administrative leave as various complaints against her were investigated. In addition to her regular wages of nearly $2,900 per week, the city also had to pay yet-to-be-determined attorney fees during that time.