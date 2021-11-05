An IR View: Successful campaigns, free and fair elections, vaccines for kids

Thumbs up

Congratulations to Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners-elect Eric Feaver and Melinda Reed on their success in Tuesday’s municipal elections.

And thanks to all of the candidates for taking the initiative to run for local office.

It takes a special kind of person to willingly take on all the paperwork, fundraising, meetings and door knocking required for a successful campaign. And the lucky winners are rewarded with four years in an often thankless job with little pay.

Local politics is truly a labor of love, and we are grateful to those who are willing to get involved.

Our community depends on them.

Thumbs up

We’d also like to thank the many election staffers and volunteers who have been diligently working to guarantee free and fair elections in Lewis and Clark County.

Though some Montana leaders are attempting to cast doubt on the validity of elections around the state, we have seen nothing but professionalism and integrity from the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department. According to one local legislator, the supervisor of the department even invited elected officials to learn about the voting process and observe how ballots are counted and verified.

Our democracy relies on well-run elections, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in Lewis and Clark County.

Thumbs up

We recently gained another weapon in the fight against COVID-19, and now it’s up to our community to put it to use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave final approval to a vaccine for children from ages 5 to 11.

The vaccines are already available from some local health providers and pharmacies and will be provided at mass-vaccination clinics scheduled for Nov. 13 at East Helena High School and Nov. 20 at Bryant Elementary School in Helena. Visit Lewis and Clark Public Health’s COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ for more information and to register for one of the clinics.

Vaccines have proven to be the most effective way of preventing the deadly virus, and we encourage the community to take full advantage of them.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

