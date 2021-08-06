An IR View: Student representatives, unrelenting disease, exploiting fear

Thumbs up
Two of the most important voices on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees belong to Rylie Schoenfeld and Eliza Lay.
As student representatives on the board, the two high schoolers serve as liaisons between their fellow students and the elected trustees. These two are well-equipped for the job, as both young leaders are involved in numerous school groups and extracurricular activities that give them broad insight into the wants and needs of the student body.
Not every teenager is willing to put in the time necessary for an important position like this, and Helena’s public school students are lucky to have such smart and dedicated representatives looking out for their best interests.
We look forward to seeing what great ideas and insights Schoenfeld and Lay will bring to the table this school year.
Thumbs down
While it may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end, some public health officials in Montana believe it’s only just begun.
After a brief reprieve, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising once again.
Hospitals are preparing for surge capacity. Schools are considering reinstating masking policies. Even if business closures are not mandated, they may be inevitable as the virus ravages the already dwindling workforce around the state.
It doesn’t have to be that way. But with only 48% of the state population fully vaccinated against the disease, this is the path Montana is choosing.
“It’s an unrelenting disease,” Nancy Iversen, director of patient safety and infection control at Billings Clinic, told Lee Newspapers. “If we don’t start getting vaccinated, this is a three- to five-year pandemic. We can shorten that if we start masking and following public health recommendations.”
Of course, whether to get vaccinated is a personal choice.
But choices have consequences, and we hope more Montanans will choose wisely.
Thumbs down
There may be nothing more heartless than exploiting a family’s worst nightmare for financial gain.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, families in western Montana have been receiving calls from scammers claiming to have kidnapped a loved one and threatening to harm the person unless a ransom is paid. The scammers sometimes use personal information gleaned from social media to convince their victims that the threat is real, and they have already conned people out of thousands of dollars.
It’s hard to imagine how someone could be so cruel, and anyone with information about these scams can call the FBI office in Salt Lake City at 801-579-1400 to try to stop them.
For more information on virtual kidnapping schemes and how to protect your family, visit www.fbi.gov/news/stories/virtual-kidnapping.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.