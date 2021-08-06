An IR View: Student representatives, unrelenting disease, exploiting fear

Thumbs up

Two of the most important voices on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees belong to Rylie Schoenfeld and Eliza Lay.

As student representatives on the board, the two high schoolers serve as liaisons between their fellow students and the elected trustees. These two are well-equipped for the job, as both young leaders are involved in numerous school groups and extracurricular activities that give them broad insight into the wants and needs of the student body.

Not every teenager is willing to put in the time necessary for an important position like this, and Helena’s public school students are lucky to have such smart and dedicated representatives looking out for their best interests.

We look forward to seeing what great ideas and insights Schoenfeld and Lay will bring to the table this school year.

Thumbs down

While it may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end, some public health officials in Montana believe it’s only just begun.

After a brief reprieve, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising once again.