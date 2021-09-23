An IR View: Soldiers helping hospitals, Canadian border restrictions, fitness park donation

Thumbs up

It's good to see the hospital in Helena will receive some much-needed help from the Montana National Guard amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

St. Peter’s Health announced last week that it is transitioning to crisis standards of care as the number of patients outpaces the resources available. Under this model, those limited resources will be allocated to patients with a higher chance of survival when the hospital is not able to give everyone the help they need.

Among the resources that are being stretched thin are beds, oxygen, medications – and staff. With about 200 vacant positions, the hospital submitted a request for 10 National Guard members last week.

Although local hospital officials were afraid that help would not come, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced earlier this week that 70 Guard members will be dispatched to meet the need at St. Peter's and five other hospitals around the state that requested assistance.

This will help these hospitals save many more lives, and we hope it will ease the nightmarish conditions their employees are facing.

We need them now more than ever.

