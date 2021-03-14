An IR View: Seeking common ground in 2021 legislative session

Despite some political tension, Helena-area lawmakers from both sides of the aisle saw some bright spots in the first 45 days of Montana’s 2021 legislative session.

The Independent Record editorial board invited local lawmakers from both parties to separate meetings during transmittal break last week, and Rep. Julie Dooling of Helena and Sens. Terry Gauthier of Helena and Walt Sales of Manhattan were the Republicans who were able to join us.

With hefty majorities in the House and the Senate and their newly regained control of the governor’s office, Republican lawmakers are feeling considerably more positive about the way things are going this year. Most Republican lawmakers are celebrating the passage of bills relaxing gun restrictions and providing liability shields for COVID-19 exposure, and some said they are optimistic about pending legislation that would raise the exemption for the state’s business equipment tax and seek a study on nuclear power in Montana, among other bills.

On the Democratic side, we met with Reps. Mary Caferro, Moffie Funk, Kim Abbott and Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena and Sen. Janet Ellis of Helena.