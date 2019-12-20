Thumbs up
The addition of a second daily flight between Helena and Seattle will open up many new options for local travelers.
Alaska Airlines currently offers one daily flight from Helena to Seattle in the afternoons. Beginning May 21, the airline will provide a second daily flight that will leave Helena around 7 a.m.
Seattle is the No. 1 destination from Helena Regional Airport, and the second flight will make life much easier for commuters and those connecting with flights to popular vacation destinations such as Hawaii and Disneyland in southern California.
Thanks to all of the organizations that played a part in making this happen, including the airline, the Helena Airport Authority, the Montana Business Assistance Connection, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and the Helena Tourism Alliance.
This will greatly improve Helena’s access to the rest of the world.
Thumbs up
Congratulations to Helena’s police chief and fire chief on being promoted from interim to permanent positions.
After agreeing to leave the permanent positions open to save on costs, Police Chief Steven Hagen and Fire Chief Ken Wood both served in an interim capacity for about nine months.
You have free articles remaining.
Both have proven to be very capable leaders of their respective departments in that time, and we can think of nobody who is more deserving of these promotions.
We have enjoyed working with both chiefs and look forward to seeing what they can do for Helena in the future.
Thumbs down
Another day, another scam.
According to Lewis and Clark County officials, one of the latest scams to hit the Helena area is being carried out by someone pretending to be from the local justice court. Using the court’s phone number, the scammers have been trying to trick people into sending money to post bond and/or pay fines for a family member they say has been incarcerated.
According to the county, the justice court will never use a phone call to collect a bond or fine.
Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the Montana Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.