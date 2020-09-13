An IR View: School district superintendent will be missed

Even in the best of times, the job of a school district superintendent is no easy task.
The meetings start early in the morning and run late into the night. The phone rings nonstop. The decisions that must be made touch nearly every family in the community, and someone is going to be furious no matter what.
Multiply those stressors by 1,000, and you’ll start to get an idea of what it’s like to be a school district superintendent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he recently signed a contract to continue in his position for three more years, Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream announced he is stepping down at the end of the school year. We are sad to see him go, but it’s easy to understand why he would want to.
When Ream said his position is “all-encompassing,” he was not exaggerating.
Normally, the summer months give school district officials a much-needed reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the school year. However, Ream and his staff had to spend the last few months preparing for one of the most complex and difficult school years in recent memory, and there’s no telling what challenges they will face over the next 10 months.
Even when he is being pulled 100 different directions, Ream somehow manages to pick up the phone or at least call back whenever our journalists need to talk to him about issues of public importance, which is not something we can say about all local leaders. On one occasion, the superintendent even hand-delivered some public records we were having trouble obtaining through the school district’s established channels.
Although we may not see eye to eye on every issue, it’s clear that Ream is giving his all for the community he serves. That’s great for the people of Helena, but we can only imagine how difficult it has been on his family.
Instead of doing his job halfway, Ream decided to walk away from his well-paying job to focus on his wife and two school-age children. This is the mark of a man who has his priorities straight, and our community owes Ream’s family a debt of gratitude for lending him to us for three years.
Ream is one of the most dedicated and humble community leaders we have had the pleasure of working with in a long time, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.
His successor will have big shoes to fill.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!