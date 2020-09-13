An IR View: School district superintendent will be missed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even in the best of times, the job of a school district superintendent is no easy task.

The meetings start early in the morning and run late into the night. The phone rings nonstop. The decisions that must be made touch nearly every family in the community, and someone is going to be furious no matter what.

Multiply those stressors by 1,000, and you’ll start to get an idea of what it’s like to be a school district superintendent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he recently signed a contract to continue in his position for three more years, Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream announced he is stepping down at the end of the school year. We are sad to see him go, but it’s easy to understand why he would want to.

When Ream said his position is “all-encompassing,” he was not exaggerating.

Normally, the summer months give school district officials a much-needed reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the school year. However, Ream and his staff had to spend the last few months preparing for one of the most complex and difficult school years in recent memory, and there’s no telling what challenges they will face over the next 10 months.