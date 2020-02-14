An IR View: School district budget, violent rhetoric, legendary musher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Rodney Garcia, R-Billings, made the statement during a recent gathering of his state party in Helena. Although the Montana Republican Party condemned his remarks and Republican leaders in the Montana House of Representatives have asked him to resign, Garcia refused to step down and is now running for election to the Montana Senate.

Garcia clearly has inaccurate and dangerous ideas about the supreme law at the heart of our government. Now that he has shown his true colors, it’s up to the voters in his district to decide whether they still trust him to act in the best interest of Montanans.

Needless to say, we sure don’t.

Thumbs up

Congratulations to Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake for her fifth Race to the Sky win.

After winning the 500-mile race at age 17 in 1994 and the 300-mile race in 2015, 2016, 2018 and now 2020, Royer has won the annual dogsled race more than any other musher in history. She will now go on to represent Montana in her 18th Iditarod, which starts March 7 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Preparing for and participating in a multi-day dogsled race in the dead of winter is not for the faint of heart, and Royer has repeatedly demonstrated that she is among the best of the best mushers in the world.