An IR View: Reusing toppled tree, fake vaccine events, Montana bison harvest

Thumbs up

For many years, a 70-foot-tall spruce tree outside the Helena Civic Center served as a memorial to lost loved ones. Now city officials are looking for ways to honor the toppled tree that honored so many of our friends and family members.

Almost every year during the holiday season, the community has gathered around the nearly 100-year-old tree for the "Light a Life" fundraiser benefiting Hospice of St. Peter's. After high winds uprooted the tree on Jan. 13, city officials moved the wood to an undisclosed location where it can be dried out and used for something else.

"We're exploring different options for having pieces of the tree available for the public to have a piece of history," Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said.

She said the parks department is considering having the tree milled into commemorative pieces that can be sold at the civic center, but officials are open to suggestions.

We’re glad to see this important piece of Helena history will live on.

Thumbs down

Scammers never let a good crisis go to waste, and the coronavirus pandemic is no exception.