An IR View: Recognizing the Helena-area veterans who paid for our freedom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of the essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, we must never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform who fought and died for us on a different kind of battlefield.

Monday is Memorial Day, a solemn day of remembrance for those who died while serving in the military. It is also a time to honor our nation’s many military veterans and active service members who are still with us, many of whom are silently suffering from the invisible wounds of war.

Montana is home to about 87,000 veterans, which is over 10% of the state’s adult population. More than 6,000 of those veterans live right here in Lewis and Clark County, and every one of them has a unique story to tell.

For the second year in a row, the Independent Record is publishing a series of stories highlighting one of our community’s veterans each week for 25 weeks. You can find the first half-page story in the printed newspaper and at helenair.com today, and beginning next week we will continue publishing these “Stories of Honor” each Monday until Veterans Day.