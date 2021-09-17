An IR View: Rationing health care, Carroll College award, violating fire restrictions

Thumbs down

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage Montana, providers in Helena and around the state are now preparing for how to ration health care.

At St. Peter’s Health, officials are worried that one day soon there will not be enough resources for everyone who needs them. If and when we get to that point, they could be forced to make the impossible decision about who will receive live-saving treatments and who will be left to die.

This would not just affect COVID-19 patients. This would affect anyone who needs emergency care.

Meanwhile, less than 60% of the eligible population in Lewis and Clark County has been vaccinated against the disease so far. Health officials have said 70% will be required to reach herd immunity.

If you are among the population who has yet to be vaccinated, please reconsider. Or at the very least, ask a trusted health care provider if the vaccine is right for you.

We might be done with the pandemic, but it’s clearly not done with us.

Thumbs up

When it comes to providing a quality higher education, Carroll College is nothing if not consistent.