An IR View: PSC records, helping Denton, memorial garden







Thumbs down

If it were up to the Montana Public Service Commission, only the wealthy would have access to government records the public has a right to see.

According to the Montana Constitution, “No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberation of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivision, except in cases on which the demand of individual privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure.”

The intent of the constitution is clear. A government of the people, by the people and for the people should not be able to hide anything from the people, with limited exceptions based on individual privacy alone.

But the scandal-plagued Montana PSC appears determined to continue operating outside of public view by charging astronomical fees for public documents. In one case, the PSC demanded $31,000 to complete a legal review before it would provide records requested by a reporter from Lee Enterprises, which owns this newspaper and several others in Montana.

Public records should be available to everyone, not just the rich.

And the public should be skeptical of any government entity that would go to such lengths to keep its secrets.

Thumbs up

In the wake of a nearly 11,000-acre wildfire that devastated the central Montana town of Denton, the people of Helena are showing the love.

Following a request for mutual aid, the city of Helena, West Valley, East Valley, Birdseye, Montana City and Baxendale fire departments all sent firefighters and equipment to Denton last week to help fight fires in and around businesses and homes, take down burned structures and help in other ways.

This week, Denton received a truckload of donated supplies from Helena. The Albertsons grocery store on North Montana Avenue and Kevin Danz of iFLYBIGSKY were among those who helped gather the donations of clothing, toys, food, dishes and other items for those affected by the fire.

Montana is often described as one small town with a really long main street, and it’s wonderful to see the way neighbors are helping neighbors across the state.

We know the people of Denton would not hesitate to do the same for Helena.

Thumbs up

Thanks to Helena Boy Scout Zach Heller for ensuring the 16 Montanans who died at Pearl Harbor will never be forgotten.

As part of his Eagle Scout project, the junior at Capital High School created a memorial garden at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena to honor the fallen soldiers. This week’s dedication ceremony included a reading of all 16 names, the laying of a memorial wreath by the Naval Reserve Honor Guard, military honors by the Lewis and Clark Veterans Council Honor Guard, and the posting of the colors by Troop 214.

This is a great way to forever honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom 80 years ago, and we want to congratulate Heller on this achievement in his quest to achieve the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0