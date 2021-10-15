An IR View: Preserving trails, granting wishes, preventing homelessness

Thumbs up

Montana City’s primary access to the South Hills Trail System will be forever preserved for public use, thanks to a generous donation from the new owners of the land.

Although a portion of the popular Eddye McClure East trail was built on the private property at least a decade ago, the trail has long been vulnerable to closure without an official agreement guaranteeing public access.

However, Mike Dowling, his two daughters and their husbands donated a permanent easement for the trail after purchasing the property over the summer.

We are grateful to the new landowners and everyone else involved in making this happen, including Prickly Pear Land Trust, Montana Conservation Corps and Phat Trak Trail Co.

Many of us chose to live here because of the abundance of public land, and it's good to know future generations will be able to enjoy it as much as we do.

Thumbs up

Sometimes wishes do come true.

This was certainly the case for a 5-year-old Townsend boy with a brain tumor, who ended up getting even more than he wanted from Make-A-Wish of South Dakota and Montana.