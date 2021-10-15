An IR View: Preserving trails, granting wishes, preventing homelessness

Thumbs up
Montana City’s primary access to the South Hills Trail System will be forever preserved for public use, thanks to a generous donation from the new owners of the land.
Although a portion of the popular Eddye McClure East trail was built on the private property at least a decade ago, the trail has long been vulnerable to closure without an official agreement guaranteeing public access.
However, Mike Dowling, his two daughters and their husbands donated a permanent easement for the trail after purchasing the property over the summer.
We are grateful to the new landowners and everyone else involved in making this happen, including Prickly Pear Land Trust, Montana Conservation Corps and Phat Trak Trail Co.
Many of us chose to live here because of the abundance of public land, and it's good to know future generations will be able to enjoy it as much as we do.
Thumbs up
Sometimes wishes do come true.
This was certainly the case for a 5-year-old Townsend boy with a brain tumor, who ended up getting even more than he wanted from Make-A-Wish of South Dakota and Montana.
Ezekiel initially wished for an outdoor play set and sandbox. Make-A-Wish representatives granted both wishes and even arranged for the sandbox to be filled by a dump truck during a party held in his honor, because they know how much Ezekiel loves big trucks.
Thank you to this great organization for bringing such joy to children who need it most.
Thumbs up
Nonprofit organizations might provide our best chance at addressing homelessness in Helena, and Family Promise of Greater Helena is taking that role seriously.
Through a new program that focuses on preventing homelessness, the organization is working to help those who are close to being evicted. The services offered include landlord mediation, financial literacy, child care, employment training and rental assistance.
We have no doubt that this will help keep more of our friends and neighbors in their homes, which is a much better solution than trying to find somewhere else for them to stay.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.