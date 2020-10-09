An IR View: Pandemic fatigue, zoning compromise, Montana's best warrior

Thumbs down
After enduring more than seven months of COVID-19 restrictions and no end in sight, Helena-area residents are understandably feeling more than a little pandemic fatigue.
But with cases spiking in Lewis and Clark County and across the state, now is not the time to let our guard down.
As a reminder, events with more than 250 attendees are strictly prohibited in Lewis and Clark County and mask use is required in public places in counties with at least four active cases of COVID-19. These are not just recommendations. They are official orders enforceable by county attorneys, the state attorney general and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
However, we urge our community to comply not because of the threat of legal penalties, but because it’s the right thing to do for the children who won’t be able to go to school, the business professionals who won’t be able to go to work, and the high-risk individuals who won’t be able to leave their homes if this virus continues its rapid spread.
This is not a partisan issue. It’s a health issue.
Let’s all step up our game to stop the spread so life can get back to normal.
Thumbs up
While the Helena Valley zoning plan that received initial approval this week may not be exactly what some had in mind, the Lewis and Clark County Commission should be commended for listening to the many objections from the community and working to find common ground.
One of the primary concerns for opponents is a proposed 10-acre lot size minimum, which would prevent landowners from subdividing their properties and could drive up housing prices by limiting development in the rapidly growing area. Although the majority of the plan is expected to take effect after the commission gives its final approval next month, the commissioners agreed to form a working group of community stakeholders to come up with potential alternatives to the 10-acre minimum that would take effect on June 1, 2022. The commission also dedicated $100,000 to this effort.
For the many critics of the plan, now is the time to step up to the plate and help develop a plan that will be fair to current and future Helena Valley landowners.
This project will undoubtedly require a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but we are confident that it will be worth the effort as long as everyone involved is willing to work together.
Thumbs up
Philipsburg native Sgt. Ciera Balch recently became the first woman in the state to win the Montana Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition.
Balch defeated six other soldiers from across Montana in the annual four-day competition at Fort Harrison near Helena. The event includes the Army Combat Fitness Test, an interview board, a stress shoot, a hand grenade course and other events that test the soldiers’ physical endurance and mental capabilities.
We want to congratulate Balch for this achievement and wish her well as she goes on to represent Montana in the Regional Best Warrior Competition next spring.
