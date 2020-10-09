An IR View: Pandemic fatigue, zoning compromise, Montana's best warrior

Thumbs down

After enduring more than seven months of COVID-19 restrictions and no end in sight, Helena-area residents are understandably feeling more than a little pandemic fatigue.

But with cases spiking in Lewis and Clark County and across the state, now is not the time to let our guard down.

As a reminder, events with more than 250 attendees are strictly prohibited in Lewis and Clark County and mask use is required in public places in counties with at least four active cases of COVID-19. These are not just recommendations. They are official orders enforceable by county attorneys, the state attorney general and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

However, we urge our community to comply not because of the threat of legal penalties, but because it’s the right thing to do for the children who won’t be able to go to school, the business professionals who won’t be able to go to work, and the high-risk individuals who won’t be able to leave their homes if this virus continues its rapid spread.

This is not a partisan issue. It’s a health issue.

Let’s all step up our game to stop the spread so life can get back to normal.

Thumbs up