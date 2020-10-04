An IR View: Our endorsements in Montana's down-ballot races

After interviewing the Republican and Democratic candidates in Montana’s down-ballot races, the Independent Record editorial board is pleased to announce the following endorsements.

Austin Knudsen for Attorney General

Of the two candidates running for Attorney General, Republican Austin Knudsen is best prepared to seamlessly transition into the role.

After defeating the Democratic incumbent for a seat in the Legislature at age 29 in 2010, Knudsen became one of the state’s youngest Speakers of the House at age 33 in 2015. He now has four terms under his belt, two as Speaker of the House, and was elected Roosevelt County Attorney in 2018.

As Attorney General, Knudsen said his top priorities would be addressing violent crime and drugs, specifically methamphetamine. While that may seem like a narrow approach, law enforcement has been telling us for years that drugs are the No. 1 cause of the vast majority of the other crimes they are seeing.

As a former lawmaker and current criminal prosecutor, Knudsen knows how to get things done in the courtroom and the Capitol. And while we certainly don’t agree with every vote Knudsen has taken as a legislator, the same can be said of anyone who has had a hand in creating our state’s laws.