An IR View: New Townsend clinic, memorial nature trail, fake mask exempt cards

The restored trail begins at Montana Wild and passes through the willows on the south side of the park. It is a great place to look for the 170 to 180 different species of birds that have been identified at Spring Meadow, and we’re sure Beasley would have loved it.

Although Montana’s face-covering mandate includes an exception for those with a legitimate medical condition that makes wearing a mask unsafe, officials are warning about fake mask exemption cards circulating in some parts of the country.

Some of the cards claim that wearing a face mask poses physical or mental risks and threaten to levy fines of $75,000 if any questions are asked. They use the Department of Justice’s official seal and cite the Americans with Disabilities Act, but both federal agencies warned that they have not issued and do not endorse the fraudulent cards.

Montana’s mask order also includes exemptions for people who are eating or drinking, participating in strenuous exercise or swimming, communicating with the hearing-impaired or engaging in a live performance, and no exemption card is required.

Don’t be duped by those trying to convince you otherwise.

