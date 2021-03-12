An IR View: Neighbors against neighbors, students back in class, Montanans in Capitol riot

And next time you need someone to bring in your mail or keep an eye on your pets, who is living next door will be a lot more important than who is living in the White House.

Thumbs up

After Helena students spent the better part of a year learning mostly from home, it’s great to finally have them back in the classroom more often.

Although the so-called COVID-19 slide is hard to measure, most local parents and educators seem to agree that having students at school is better for their academic, social and emotional development.

The return to school also alleviates some of the strain on the many parents and guardians who have been forced into the role of home-school teacher.

The pandemic created many challenges for students, families and teachers, but things are starting to look up.

Here’s hoping the worst days are behind us.

Thumbs down

At least four Montanans, including two from East Helena, have been arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, which reflects poorly on our state and our community.