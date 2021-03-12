An IR View: Neighbors against neighbors, students back in class, Montanans in Capitol riot

Thumbs down
It’s not unusual to see neighbors displaying opposing political flags or yard signs, but that should never be a reason to be unneighborly.
Helena is a Democratic-leaning city in a Republican-leaning county, which means we are bound to disagree with many of the people we interact with every day. In fact, the four members of this editorial board frequently disagree on political matters and many other issues.
This is a good thing, as there is not a person in this world who can claim to have the answer to every problem. For us to learn and grow as a society, it’s important to be exposed to a diversity of thought.
That’s why it was so disheartening to see a recent dispute between Helena neighbors flying dueling political flags escalate to a point where the police had to get involved.
A video of the altercation shows a Donald Trump supporter, who was later cited for disorderly conduct, yelling at his neighbor for flying a flag that was rejoicing in the election defeat of the former president. The video shows the man who was cited calling his neighbor vulgar slurs and telling him to move to a “Biden neighborhood.”
We wouldn’t want to live in a Trump neighborhood or a Biden neighborhood, as differing opinions are a big part of what makes our community great.
And next time you need someone to bring in your mail or keep an eye on your pets, who is living next door will be a lot more important than who is living in the White House.
Thumbs up
After Helena students spent the better part of a year learning mostly from home, it’s great to finally have them back in the classroom more often.
Although the so-called COVID-19 slide is hard to measure, most local parents and educators seem to agree that having students at school is better for their academic, social and emotional development.
The return to school also alleviates some of the strain on the many parents and guardians who have been forced into the role of home-school teacher.
The pandemic created many challenges for students, families and teachers, but things are starting to look up.
Here’s hoping the worst days are behind us.
Thumbs down
At least four Montanans, including two from East Helena, have been arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, which reflects poorly on our state and our community.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was nothing less than an attack on our democracy, and we hope the Montanans involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law if found guilty.