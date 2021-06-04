An IR View: Neglected horses, graduation season, honoring veterans

Thumbs down

The 58 horses seized from a Helena Valley ranch this week deserve a better life.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the horses are in states of neglect ranging from moderate to severe. Some have splayed hooves, some will need deworming medication, and one is in such bad shape it might need to be put down, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office will have to pay for all of this care as a criminal neglect case against the owners makes its way through the court system.

It’s hard to imagine how anyone could let this happen. If convicted, those responsible should be required to repay all costs and lose their right to keep animals in the future.

And we hope local authorities can eventually find a better home for these poor horses -- at least the ones that survive.

Thumbs up

Graduation season is particularly meaningful for members of the class of 2021, who completed about a third of their high school career amid a global pandemic.