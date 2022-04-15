An IR View: Museum construction costs, military families, youth vaping

Thumbs down

Due to soaring prices for building materials and labor, construction of the Montana Heritage Center in Helena is now projected to cost nearly $30 million more than expected.

At one time officials expected the project to cost about $53 million, but projections grew to $72 million in January and then to $81 million this month. That’s a total increase of nearly 53% so far, and there’s no telling whether the costs will continue to climb.

When Montana lawmakers approved the project in 2019, they had no way of knowing about the challenges that lay ahead. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that reached Montana months later, the state bed tax that helps fund the project came in much lower than expected and inflation hit its highest rate in 40 years.

To help offset the increase in costs and decrease in revenue, Montana Historical Society officials said they plan to raise more money through donors and go with less-expensive options for items such as flooring.

They are confident that they can still complete this important but increasingly expensive project without needing to ask the Legislature for more funding.

We sure hope they are right, as some lawmakers were not too enthusiastic about the project in the first place.

Thumbs up

Townsend School District’s many military-connected students, teachers and staff are more than deserving of our community’s support and gratitude.

About 40 of Townsend School District’s 680 students come from military families, and the school board has passed a resolution in support of them. The school district also does things for them during the holidays and even has a military family liaison who serves as a contact point person.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen named the school district as Montana’s first Purple Star School District for going above and beyond in supporting the children and families of service members.

Thanks to the school district, Gianforte and Arntzen for recognizing and honoring the tremendous sacrifices these students and their families are making for every freedom-loving American.

Thumbs down

Despite what many young people believe, vaping is not a harmless alternative to smoking.

According to the results of a survey commissioned by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, more than one in five young Americans consider e-cigarettes to be both harmless and non-addictive.

But the nicotine found in vaping products has been shown to harm the areas of the brain that control learning, attention, mood and impulse control, as Jaime J. Larese and Dr. Kyle Moore of St. Peter’s Health pointed out in a column this week.

They also noted that a 2021 Monitoring the Future Survey found one in five high school students had vaped nicotine in the prior month, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling the issue a “serious public health concern.”

We encourage those suffering from a nicotine use disorder to use the free resources available at smokefree.gov, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or truthinitiative.org.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

