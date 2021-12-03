An IR View: Montana Jewish Project, boutique hotel plans, accidental river drawdown

Thumbs up

The Montana Jewish Project has an ambitious goal of raising $1.5 million to use toward the purchase of a historic Helena synagogue building that is now owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena.

The effort reached a major milestone in November, when the Diocese agreed to sell the building if the Montana Jewish Project is able to raise enough money to purchase it by June 2022.

It’s great to see this strong Jewish-Catholic relationship in Helena. We were also encouraged to learn that Plymouth Congregational Church is raising funds for the project during the eight days of Hanukkah, and members of other area churches have expressed interest in getting involved.

In a time of extreme political divisiveness, we are grateful that members of our community and state are still willing to help and support others who may not share the same beliefs and traditions.

We wish the Montana Jewish Project great success in its fundraising campaign over the next several months so the sale of this building can be finalized.

For more information about the project or to make a donation, visit www.montanajewishproject.com.

Thumbs up

Two local entrepreneurs are working to breathe new life into a dilapidated property in the middle of Helena.

Located at 40 E. Lyndale Avenue near the intersection with Last Chance Gulch, the property was originally known as Treasure State Court when it was built in the 1930s. It became the Bell Motel in 1952 and operated as the low-income Memorial Park Apartments from 2000 to 2017.

Now Karli Mosey and AshLy Tubbs, owners of the local Community Crate subscription-based gift box service, aim to have the building demolished so they can open a 12-room boutique hotel named “The Bell.” Initial plans for the hotel include a mid-century modern aesthetic and amenities supplied by local businesses.

This sounds like a great way to spruce up an area that is in bad need of attention, and we wish Mosey and Tubbs the best of luck with their project.

Thumbs down

This week’s accidental drawdown of the upper Madison River was a blow to Montana’s already struggling brown trout population.

A shaft that dropped a gate on Hebgen Lake Dam caused water flows to plunge, which left fish stranded and dying and exposed brown trout eggs in the gravel. Wildlife biologists said brown trout numbers on the Madison River were already below the 20-year average, and this certainly didn’t help.

The Madison River is also a major economic driver for the region, and we hope dam owner NorthWestern Energy is doing everything possible to rectify the situation and ensure something like this will never happen again.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0