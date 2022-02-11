An IR View: Meeting in secret, Downtown Winter Festival, Moscow Mule study

Thumbs down

A ruling this week by the Montana Supreme Court will further erode the public’s right to know what their government officials are doing.

This newspaper and several other Montana media outlets filed a complaint after Republican Rep. Barry Usher of Billings closed a meeting of nine of the 12 Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee last year. He admitted to excluding three additional Republicans so the meeting would not include a majority of the 19-member committee and therefore could be closed to the press and the public without violating open meeting laws.

District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled and the majority of the Montana Supreme Court agreed that the meeting was held in compliance with the law, though Justice Laurie McKinnon dissented and argued that it indeed violated Montana’s constitutional right to know.

Legal or not, this was a clear attempt by a government official to exclude members of the public from deliberations about issues that affect their lives.

And there is a big difference between what is legal and what is ethical.

Thumbs up

Downtown Helena has come up with an impressive lineup of events to help beat the winter doldrums.

The inaugural Downtown Winter Festival that started Thursday and runs through Sunday includes more than 30 activities for those looking to support local businesses, local organizations and the community during what is typically a slow time.

Highlights of the four-day event include a backyard barbecue with live music from 4-8 p.m. today on Lawrence Street, snow sculpting all day Saturday at B&B Market, and free curling lessons at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Ice Rink.

Long winters are the price we pay to live in beautiful Big Sky Country, and there’s no sense in waiting until spring to get out and enjoy what the community has to offer.

Thumbs up

Many Helenans are familiar with the Dec. 24, 2007 edition of Sports Illustrated featuring Carroll College football players after they won the NAIA national championship, but that was not the last time the school made the cover of a national publication.

Last month, the Journal of Environmental Health dedicated its cover to a Carroll College study on the potential hazards of drinking from copper mugs traditionally used to serve Moscow Mule cocktails.

Although other researchers have warned about copper mugs in the past, the two-year study by Carroll College students and faculty was the first to produce firm numbers. Their study says a person can safely consume up to 10 milligrams of copper per day and would need to drink 30 Moscow Mules within 24 hours to reach that amount.

Do what you will with this information, and kudos to everyone involved in this interesting and creative research project.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

