An IR View: Make your voice heard on Helena Valley zoning plan

While it may be hard to think of anything more mind-numbing than zoning the Helena Valley, its potential impact on affected landowners cannot be overstated.

The Helena Valley zoning plan being drafted by Lewis and Clark County is far from final. But the current proposals would drastically change the way people can use their land and could cause some property values to either plummet or skyrocket, depending on how things shake out.

About three dozen citizen-initiated zones already exist in the Helena Valley, but most of the land is not zoned. County officials say the current government-initiated zoning process is intended to ensure a wide swath of the Helena Valley grows at a sustainable rate and to help prevent incompatible land uses, but some critics see it as a way to needlessly limit development and take away property rights.

The current draft of the zoning plan divides the Helena Valley into urban, transitional and rural areas, with minimum lot sizes of 10 to 20 acres in the rural zones. While a prior version of the plan included a minimum lot size of 160 acres in some rural areas, county officials said they have backed off that proposal.