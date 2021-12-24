An IR View: Longest Night memorial, threatening violence, free COVID testing

Thumbs up

Helena-area residents Leonard Collins, Armando Frederico and Carina Robin Otteson are gone but not forgotten.

It’s heartbreaking to know that these three members of our community died on the streets of Helena while experiencing homelessness during the last year, but we were glad to see them honored during the Longest Night memorial service Tuesday evening at Anchor Park.

Hosted by YWCA Helena and United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, the local ceremony is held on the first day of winter each year as a way to ensure these lost lives will not be forgotten and to inspire change in the community.

While there is no simple way to solve homelessness, it’s important to remember that the people affected by it are not the problem. Any one of us could end up the same situation one day, and those experiencing homelessness deserve our compassion and respect.

Thumbs down

The victims of an altercation at a downtown Helena restaurant were victimized again this week.

Earlier this month, Rodney Smith of Helena pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace after he was accused of flashing a holstered gun during a violent outburst at Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya. Earlier this week, the restaurant received an anonymous letter from self-described “2nd Amendment Club Members” threatening violence for reporting the altercation to police.

No matter how you feel about this politically charged case, there is no excuse for threats like these.

We hope those responsible will be found and prosecuted.

Thumbs up

Lewis and Clark Public Health and its partners are making it easy to get free and accurate COVID-19 tests in Helena.

The health department’s new COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic is now open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. Appointments are encouraged but drop-ins are welcome, and results are usually available the same day.

Many people don’t think about COVID-19 testing until they need it, and this new clinic makes the process quick and easy.

To schedule an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Hub at https://bit.ly/3qihav2 or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

