An IR View: Local heroes, peaceful Inauguration Day, meth in Montana

Thumbs up
Thanks to Dale and Amy Livezey, a man who fell through the ice at Black Sandy State Park Sunday lived to tell the tale.
The couple was out enjoying a day ice skating near Helena when Amy noticed that someone fell through the ice and was struggling to get out. The man had safety picks that he used to hold himself on the edge, and Dale was able to quickly pull him to safety with a rope he carries while skating.
Oftentimes, stories like these do not have such a happy ending.
Just one day earlier, a man who was ice fishing drowned in Fort Peck Lake after the utility terrain vehicle he was driving crashed through the ice. Last week, a man who was traveling on an enclosed side-by-side ATV died after the vehicle fell through the ice on Ocean Lake in Wyoming.
It’s hard to think of anything more terrifying than falling into a frozen lake.
If we ever end up in a situation like that, we hope to have someone as prepared and heroic as Dale and Amy Livezey nearby.
Thumbs up
After the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, Helenans were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief as Inauguration Day came and went Wednesday without any sign of civil unrest at the Montana Capitol.
The FBI had warned of the possibility of armed protests at all 50 Capitol buildings during the week leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
While Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said five groups had reportedly planned on making an appearance in Helena, his office helped to talk them out of it.
We know that not everyone is happy with the outcome of the November elections at both the state and federal level. And they have every right to make their voices heard, as long as they do so peacefully.
That’s the beauty of our democracy.
Thumbs down
A recent survey of 99 meth users in Montana produced some alarming statistics.
Most respondents reported that they first tried the drug as adolescents, with more than half beginning between the ages of 10 and 16.
The “Methamphetamine Use in Montana” report commissioned by the Montana Department of Justice also found that meth use is on the rise, and many respondents did not know how to get help.
According to local law enforcement, the overwhelming majority of the crimes in our community can be traced back to drugs.
It will take a broad cross-section of society to address this growing issue in our state, and it looks like we have our work cut out for us.