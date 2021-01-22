An IR View: Local heroes, peaceful Inauguration Day, meth in Montana

The FBI had warned of the possibility of armed protests at all 50 Capitol buildings during the week leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said five groups had reportedly planned on making an appearance in Helena, his office helped to talk them out of it.

We know that not everyone is happy with the outcome of the November elections at both the state and federal level. And they have every right to make their voices heard, as long as they do so peacefully.

That’s the beauty of our democracy.

Thumbs down

A recent survey of 99 meth users in Montana produced some alarming statistics.

Most respondents reported that they first tried the drug as adolescents, with more than half beginning between the ages of 10 and 16.

The “Methamphetamine Use in Montana” report commissioned by the Montana Department of Justice also found that meth use is on the rise, and many respondents did not know how to get help.

According to local law enforcement, the overwhelming majority of the crimes in our community can be traced back to drugs.