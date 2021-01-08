An IR View: Local health order, false invocation remarks, remote testimony

Thumbs up

Although removing public health precautions in some counties and not others is akin to having a smoking section on an airplane, Lewis and Clark County residents can take comfort in knowing local public health directives will not be lifted until it is safe to do so.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced this week that he will remove his predecessor’s statewide mask mandate and other health precautions in the coming weeks, after certain conditions are met. However, Lewis and Clark County’s City-County Board of Health has already enacted its own public health measures that can remain in place even after the statewide precautions are removed.

Public health officials who usually fly under the radar have been harassed, mocked, ridiculed and in some cases threatened for trying to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that has sickened nearly 85,000 and killed more than 1,000 in Montana. Although it would have been easy for our local health officials to pass the buck to state government, they have shown that they are willing to do what they believe is best for our community even when it’s hard.

We hope their counterparts throughout the state will follow their lead. It is critical to stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Thumbs down