An IR View: Lifesaving award, police chief retiring, scarce COVID shots

Thumbs up

It’s comforting to have officers like Matt Lewis in Helena.

The Helena Police Department corporal was honored this week for his life-saving efforts after a multi-vehicle crash earlier this month.

After finding one of the drivers unconscious and struggling to breathe, Lewis punched out the driver's window and worked to free him from his seat belt. He then used an Automated External Defibrillator and administered chest compressions, which ended up saving the man’s life.

Although Lewis said he was just doing his job, his actions were nothing less than heroic.

Thanks for keeping our community safe, Cpl. Lewis.

Thumbs up

Speaking of exceptional police, we want to congratulate outgoing Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen on his well-deserved retirement.

Hagen stepped down this week after 30 years of service to the city, the last two of which he spent as chief.

He has been open, honest and fair in all the years we’ve known him, and we wish him the best as he starts the next chapter of his life.

We look forward to working more closely with Assistant Chief Brett Petty as he starts his new role as interim chief, but Hagen will be missed.

Thumbs down

For those of us in more populated areas of Montana, it’s hard to imagine that anyone is having a hard time finding COVID-19 vaccines.

However, parents of young children in some rural areas recently reported that the lower-dose pediatric COVID-19 vaccines were nowhere to be found in their communities.

According to Kaiser Health News, a rural Dawson County woman had to make the nearly 500-mile trip to Billings to get a shot for her 5-year-old daughter with underlying health conditions.

This is undoubtedly contributed to the state’s low vaccination rate, which is still hovering at just over 50%.

If Montana has any hope of catching up with other states, vaccines must be easily accessible to anyone who wants them.

