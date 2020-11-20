An IR View: Let's take care of our own this holiday season

As many of us look forward to enjoying good food, giving gifts and spending time with loved ones during the coming days and weeks, some of our friends and neighbors are facing a very different kind of holiday season.

About 100 new households per month have been signing up to receive meals from Helena Food Share amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Bruce Day said in a conversation with the Independent Record editorial board. As the less fortunate turn to Helena Food Share and other local nonprofit organizations during this particularly difficult time, it’s up to the rest of us to do what we can to help them weather the storm.

One of the best ways to help ensure all local families receive a traditional holiday meal is by donating to the Turkey Challenge food drive today, Nov. 20. Although Helena Food Share is not accepting frozen turkeys like usual because of the pandemic, a $25 donation at helenafoodshare.org will ensure that a family in need gets a turkey and all the sides for either Thanksgiving or Christmas this year.

The food bank has a goal of 2,500 turkeys this year, and we are confident that Helena can rise to the Turkey Challenge once again.