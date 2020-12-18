An IR View: Lawmakers flout health directives; Geise stepping down

This editorial board has been on the opposite side of a debate with Susan Good Geise on more than one occasion during her nearly eight years on the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

But unlike many local leaders, Geise has always been easily accessible to the media and other members of the public at all hours of the day and night. And we will forever respect her ability to speak her mind and act on her convictions even when it was politically inconvenient to do so.

Geise worked as a librarian in Augusta, served in the Montana House of Representatives and chaired the Montana Republican Party before being appointed to fill a vacancy on the county commission in 2013 and elected to fill a full six-year term in 2014. She declined to run for reelection this year and will retire in January.

In a recent meeting with the editorial board, Geise discussed a long list of achievements during her time with the county, including the construction of a new detention center with an emphasis on improving mental health treatment, the passage of a highly controversial zoning plan for the Helena Valley, and the recent switch to nonpartisan county elections.