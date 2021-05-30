An IR View: Investment in Shodair is an investment in Montana’s youth

What is good for Shodair Children’s Hospital is good for the well-being of kids throughout Montana.

Based in Helena, Shodair was founded in 1896 as an organization that helped orphaned children find homes. It later evolved into an acute care hospital and then a center for disabled children. As the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in the state, Shodair now provides psychiatric care and medical genetic services to thousands of children and adolescents from every corner of Montana and some surrounding states.

For the last 125 years, Shodair has been working to help children who might not receive the care they need otherwise.

And now the organization needs our help.

Shodair recently kicked off a capital campaign for its $66 million expansion project. The organization plans to finance approximately $52 million of the project through bonds and raise the remaining $14 million through donations.

The organization has raised about $5.7 million in cash and pledges so far, which leaves a little more than $8 million to go.