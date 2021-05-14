An IR View: Interrupting school business, funeral for indigent residents, Lissner Mansion fundraiser

Thumbs up

It’s heartbreaking to know that dozens of people in our community have died without any friends or family members to memorialize them.

But at least they were not forgotten.

About 75 people gathered at the Lewis and Clark Cemetery Wednesday for a funeral service held in honor of 11 indigent or abandoned residents who died in 2020 or 2021. Each of their names was read aloud and some people offered comments during the funeral, which also included a flag ceremony and music by the Magpie Drummers.

Thanks to the coroner’s division of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office for organizing this event and recognizing the value of every human life.

Thumbs up

An online fundraiser has already generated more than $15,000 for the owners of a historic Helena mansion damaged by fire last week, which is a testament to our community’s generous spirit.

The Queen Anne Victorian-style home at 315 State St. was built in 1889 by Marcus Lissner, a prominent Jewish member of the Helena community, and it has been the home of the Allen-Prudden family for the last 34 years.