An IR View: Interrupting school business, funeral for indigent residents, Lissner Mansion fundraiser

Thumbs down
While those who refused to wear a face mask at this week’s meeting of the Helena Public Schools board of trustees may believe they were taking a righteous stand, all they did was delay important school district business.
Tuesday’s school board meeting was cut short after several adults in the audience refused to adhere to a school district policy that requires face masks to be worn in school district buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the school board was not able to canvass the school district’s election results and swear in newly elected board member Janet Armstrong and incumbent Terry Beaver as planned.
Now, instead of focusing on educational issues, school district officials are trying to find a way to deal with a handful of adults who are putting their own comfort ahead of the needs of our community’s children.
If you don’t like the policies implemented by Helena’s duly elected board of trustees, there are many productive ways to make your voice heard.
Call or email the board of trustees. Write a letter to the editor. Carry picket signs. Run for school board. Vote.
But if you must protest the school district’s mask policy, please don’t do it in a way that interferes with the education of our children.
Thumbs up
It’s heartbreaking to know that dozens of people in our community have died without any friends or family members to memorialize them.
But at least they were not forgotten.
About 75 people gathered at the Lewis and Clark Cemetery Wednesday for a funeral service held in honor of 11 indigent or abandoned residents who died in 2020 or 2021. Each of their names was read aloud and some people offered comments during the funeral, which also included a flag ceremony and music by the Magpie Drummers.
Thanks to the coroner’s division of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office for organizing this event and recognizing the value of every human life.
Thumbs up
An online fundraiser has already generated more than $15,000 for the owners of a historic Helena mansion damaged by fire last week, which is a testament to our community’s generous spirit.
The Queen Anne Victorian-style home at 315 State St. was built in 1889 by Marcus Lissner, a prominent Jewish member of the Helena community, and it has been the home of the Allen-Prudden family for the last 34 years.
However, the family has not been able to go back into the home since the May 3 fire, and the building has been condemned.
After the previous goals of $10,000 and $15,000 were quickly reached, a new goal of $20,000 has been set on a GoFundMe page for the family at https://gofund.me/74560c6e. As of Thursday afternoon, the total amount raised was up to $15,994.
It’s great to see so much support for this local family and their historic home, which is an important landmark in our area.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.