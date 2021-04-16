An IR View: Incoming superintendent, Townsend rec center, officer of the year

Thumbs up
While it will be sad to see longtime East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer step down this spring, he is leaving the school district in good hands.
In a recent conversation with the Independent Record editorial board, Whitmoyer spoke very highly of his longtime associate and incoming superintendent Dan Rispens, who is another familiar face in the area.
Rispens has worked in the school district for more than 20 years and serves as principal of East Valley Middle School and the new East Helena High School.
Rispens knows what it takes to deliver a quality education during a pandemic because that’s what he’s been doing for the last year, and he said he would “plan for the worst and hope for the best” as he begins his tenure as superintendent this fall. And he is already preparing to lead the school district through what could be some major growing pains as the population of the school district booms.
East Helena was fortunate to have such a dedicated and qualified superintendent candidate waiting in the wings, and we look forward to seeing the great things he will do for the community and its children.
Thumbs up
A new nonprofit in Townsend is working to fill a major need in the community.
The Townsend Recreation and Community Center was formed to provide a space everyone can enjoy in the old Ford dealership on the outskirts of town. Plans call for a miniature play area for toddlers, a jungle gym for older kids, workout spaces, an arcade, pickleball and basketball courts, among other activities.
Judging by the outpouring of support and more than $100,000 in donations provided by the community so far, the community wants to see this project happen.
This is a great way to make use of the vacant property, and it’s nice to see the project off to such a roaring start.
Thumbs up
Congratulations to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Zach Freeman on being named this year’s Helena Exchange Club officer of the year.
A third-generation law enforcement officer, Freeman went to work for MHP in Havre in 2013 and transferred to the Helena area in 2018. In 2020 he was promoted to the academy sergeant position, where he trains and mentors cadets.
“Sgt. Freeman is respected by all who know him for his compassionate and committed approach to law enforcement,” said Col. Steve Lavin, adding that Freeman is known for his proactive and positive presence.
Amid increased scrutiny of law enforcement tactics nationwide, it’s good to know we have dedicated officers like this looking out for those of us in the Helena area.