An IR View: Incoming superintendent, Townsend rec center, officer of the year

Thumbs up

While it will be sad to see longtime East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer step down this spring, he is leaving the school district in good hands.

In a recent conversation with the Independent Record editorial board, Whitmoyer spoke very highly of his longtime associate and incoming superintendent Dan Rispens, who is another familiar face in the area.

Rispens has worked in the school district for more than 20 years and serves as principal of East Valley Middle School and the new East Helena High School.

Rispens knows what it takes to deliver a quality education during a pandemic because that’s what he’s been doing for the last year, and he said he would “plan for the worst and hope for the best” as he begins his tenure as superintendent this fall. And he is already preparing to lead the school district through what could be some major growing pains as the population of the school district booms.

East Helena was fortunate to have such a dedicated and qualified superintendent candidate waiting in the wings, and we look forward to seeing the great things he will do for the community and its children.

