An IR View: Human-caused wildfires, TV star in East Helena, wildlife-human encounters

Thumbs down
As one Helena resident recently learned the hard way, you don’t want to be responsible for starting a wildfire.
The man was cited with negligent arson after allegedly flicking a cigarette butt into some dry brush, which authorities believe started the Grizzly Gulch fire that burned several acres outside of town. He could face a $500 fine, six months in jail or both if convicted, and the possible penalties would have been much worse if anyone were injured.
Lewis and Clark County is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions and on Saturday will enact Stage 2 restrictions, which prohibit campfires, fireworks, and using motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails outside city limits.
While some wildfires are unavoidable, state officials reported that over 75% of the more than 1,400 wildfire starts in Montana from Jan. 1 to mid-July were human-caused.
This is unacceptable, and we all must do our part to prevent an already unbearable wildfire season from becoming even worse.
Thumbs up
Actress Melissa Joan Hart’s visit to East Helena over the weekend is an experience the community will not soon forget.
Known to many as the star of the TV shows “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All” from the 1990s and early 2000s, Hart stopped in East Helena Saturday to film scenes for her upcoming Lifetime channel movie “Mistletoe in Montana.”
Many residents had the opportunity to meet the TV star, and some will even appear alongside her as extras in the movie.
We look forward to watching them on screen and are glad to see the attention East Helena is getting.
Thumbs down
After yet another human-wildlife encounter in Yellowstone National Park, it’s time for our perennial reminder that the animals in our national parks are indeed wild.
An Illinois woman was recently charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits after being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while taking photos in the park. Charging documents say a small group of tourists told her to get back as the sow bear and her two cubs approached them, but she failed to do so.
Yellowstone National Park requires visitors to stay at least 100 feet away from bears, as they are wild animals that can and do occasionally maim and kill people who get too close. Visitors are also required to stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and at least 25 yards away from other large mammals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes.
The consequences of this tourist’s behavior could have been much worse than a couple of citations, and she was lucky to escape in one piece.