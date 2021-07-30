An IR View: Human-caused wildfires, TV star in East Helena, wildlife-human encounters

Many residents had the opportunity to meet the TV star, and some will even appear alongside her as extras in the movie.

We look forward to watching them on screen and are glad to see the attention East Helena is getting.

Thumbs down

After yet another human-wildlife encounter in Yellowstone National Park, it’s time for our perennial reminder that the animals in our national parks are indeed wild.

An Illinois woman was recently charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits after being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while taking photos in the park. Charging documents say a small group of tourists told her to get back as the sow bear and her two cubs approached them, but she failed to do so.

Yellowstone National Park requires visitors to stay at least 100 feet away from bears, as they are wild animals that can and do occasionally maim and kill people who get too close. Visitors are also required to stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and at least 25 yards away from other large mammals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes.