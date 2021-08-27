An IR View: HPD hero, slashed and speared fish, a swing for wheelchair users

Thumbs up

Though he might not admit it, Helena Police Department Capt. Brett Petty is nothing less than a hero.

During a ceremony at the Law and Justice Center today, Petty will receive a Life Saving Award for saving a woman at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery last week.

Petty was wrapping up his meal when he saw 72-year-old Anna Fleury choking on a piece of food. He was at her table in an instant, and she was breathing again after a single Heimlich compression.

Fleury would not have known Petty was a police officer if it weren’t for his HPD tie clip, and it’s comforting to know officers like him are looking out for us even when we don’t know they are there.

Thank you for your selfless service to our community, Capt. Petty. Helena is lucky to have you.

Thumbs down

There’s absolutely no excuse for the recent act of vandalism at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery in Great Falls, where several large trout in a display pond were apparently slashed and speared with a knife.