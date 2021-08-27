An IR View: HPD hero, slashed and speared fish, a swing for wheelchair users

Thumbs up
Though he might not admit it, Helena Police Department Capt. Brett Petty is nothing less than a hero.
During a ceremony at the Law and Justice Center today, Petty will receive a Life Saving Award for saving a woman at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery last week.
Petty was wrapping up his meal when he saw 72-year-old Anna Fleury choking on a piece of food. He was at her table in an instant, and she was breathing again after a single Heimlich compression.
Fleury would not have known Petty was a police officer if it weren’t for his HPD tie clip, and it’s comforting to know officers like him are looking out for us even when we don’t know they are there.
Thank you for your selfless service to our community, Capt. Petty. Helena is lucky to have you.
Thumbs down
There’s absolutely no excuse for the recent act of vandalism at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery in Great Falls, where several large trout in a display pond were apparently slashed and speared with a knife.
Officials say the display is one of the most popular attractions at Giant Springs State Park, and some of the fish that were killed or injured were more than six years old.
Those fish belong to all Montanans, and the vandals who destroyed them have taken something from everyone who appreciates our state's fisheries.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement find the people responsible should call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Andrew Burton at 406-217-7855.
Thumbs up
Thanks to Van’s Thriftway, wheelchair users in the Helena area can now enjoy a simple childhood pleasure others might take for granted.
The grocery store’s assistant manager Sara Dunlap spearheaded an effort to bring a wheelchair-accessible swing to Helena. Several community sponsors quickly joined the effort, and the swing was unveiled at Memorial Park on Tuesday.
This gift will bring so much joy to many in the area.
Thanks to Dunlap and everyone else who played a part in making it possible.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.