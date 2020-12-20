An IR View: Holiday season will make or break some local businesses

As one of the most challenging years in recent memory comes to an end, the holiday shopping season will likely determine whether some Helena businesses stay open in 2021 or close for good.

Shortly after COVID-19 was first detected in Montana in March, some local businesses were already reporting that sales were far below normal as fewer people were venturing out of their homes. And nobody could have prepared them for the difficulties they would continue to face during the weeks and months that followed.

Many local businesses closed their doors after Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order later that month, and a few of them never reopened.

Some of those that were fortunate enough to stay in business have weathered the storm by taking out loans and implementing new strategies such as curbside pickup and home delivery, but this holiday season could end up making or breaking them.

It’s not unusual for small businesses to operate in the red until the last two months of the year. And unless we all make a concerted effort to support them during this critical time, some of Helena’s favorite local businesses might never make it into the black.