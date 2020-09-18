An IR View: High marks for Carroll College, low census response, FireSafe Helena

Thumbs up
Congratulations to Carroll College for being named the best regional college in the West by the U.S. News and World Report for the 10th consecutive year, a new record.
With a perfect score of 100, Carroll is the only regional college in the country to receive this honor every year for a decade. The Helena school also received high marks for undergraduate teaching, veterans’ education and best value.
This is a testament to the high-quality education available right in our own backyard, which is particularly important as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents many college students from straying too far from home.
Keep up the great work, Carroll College. Helena is lucky to have you.
Thumbs down
Montanans rank among the worst in the country for the response to the 2020 U.S. Census, which could be bad news for the future of the Big Sky State.
The Associated Press recently reported that Montana had a response rate of 82.3%, compared to the national percentage of 90.1%.
The census is used to determine how federal funding is allocated and how many congressional seats each state will get. Montana received about $2,000 per year in federal funding for each resident counted in the 2010 census, and it could regain its second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives if all residents are counted this year.
Clearly, Montana has much to lose if its response rate does not improve. Visit https://my2020census.gov/ to ensure you are counted.
Thumbs up
As devastating wildfires ravage much of the western United States, our community is fortunate to have an organization like FireSafe Helena working to keep us and our property safe.
Through a FEMA grant, FireSafe Helena is providing free fire safety assessments to homeowners in southeast Helena and will provide cost-sharing opportunities for needed safety upgrades beginning next year.
When talking about the potential of a wildfire spreading into Helena, local officials often say it’s not a matter of if, but when.
Thanks to FireSafe Helena for helping local residents prepare for when the unthinkable becomes a reality.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
