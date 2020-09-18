An IR View: High marks for Carroll College, low census response, FireSafe Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thumbs up

Congratulations to Carroll College for being named the best regional college in the West by the U.S. News and World Report for the 10th consecutive year, a new record.

With a perfect score of 100, Carroll is the only regional college in the country to receive this honor every year for a decade. The Helena school also received high marks for undergraduate teaching, veterans’ education and best value.

This is a testament to the high-quality education available right in our own backyard, which is particularly important as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents many college students from straying too far from home.

Keep up the great work, Carroll College. Helena is lucky to have you.

Thumbs down

Montanans rank among the worst in the country for the response to the 2020 U.S. Census, which could be bad news for the future of the Big Sky State.

The Associated Press recently reported that Montana had a response rate of 82.3%, compared to the national percentage of 90.1%.