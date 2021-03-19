An IR View: Heroism in the line of duty, rising vaccination rate, honoring a local vet

Thumbs up

Montana’s quality of life is second to none, and the brave men and women of the Montana Highway Patrol are largely responsible for that.

Whether commuting through town or crossing the rural expanses of the Big Sky State, you can rest assured that Montana’s top-notch troopers are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Troopers Alex Hiday, Jerril Ren and Connor Wager, who received the Valor Award Wednesday for acts of heroism in the line of duty, are prime examples of that.

Hiday received MHP’s highest honor for providing lifesaving medical attention to another trooper who was shot multiple times. Ren was honored for his involvement in a shootout with a homicide suspect. Wager was recognized for saving a woman from a vehicle that was partially submerged in the freezing water of the Yellowstone River.

These men are the epitome of law enforcement, and we know the hundreds of other troopers patrolling Montana’s roadways would not hesitate to do what they did.

Thank you for putting your lives on the line for us every day.

Thumbs up