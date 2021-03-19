An IR View: Heroism in the line of duty, rising vaccination rate, honoring a local vet

Thumbs up
Montana’s quality of life is second to none, and the brave men and women of the Montana Highway Patrol are largely responsible for that.
Whether commuting through town or crossing the rural expanses of the Big Sky State, you can rest assured that Montana’s top-notch troopers are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Troopers Alex Hiday, Jerril Ren and Connor Wager, who received the Valor Award Wednesday for acts of heroism in the line of duty, are prime examples of that.
Hiday received MHP’s highest honor for providing lifesaving medical attention to another trooper who was shot multiple times. Ren was honored for his involvement in a shootout with a homicide suspect. Wager was recognized for saving a woman from a vehicle that was partially submerged in the freezing water of the Yellowstone River.
These men are the epitome of law enforcement, and we know the hundreds of other troopers patrolling Montana’s roadways would not hesitate to do what they did.
Thank you for putting your lives on the line for us every day.
Thumbs up
For the first time in a long time, it’s finally starting to feel like there may be a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
On today’s date one year ago, only 11 people in Montana had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since then, about one in 10 Montanans have tested positive and nearly 1,400 have died from the dreaded disease.
We’ve lived through a stay-home order, school closures, and other restrictions that crippled local businesses and sent unemployment numbers soaring. Many who are longing to embrace friends and loved ones have been suffering in isolation for months.
However, things are looking up as long-awaited vaccines make their way into the arms of more Montanans. In Lewis and Clark County, about 25% of the eligible population has been vaccinated so far, and officials expect that figure to rise more rapidly as vaccine supplies increase and all residents age 16 and older become eligible for the shots next month.
We will forever be haunted by this global pandemic that has robbed so many of their health, their livelihoods and their loved ones, but it’s nice to feel a sense of hope again.
Thumbs up
World War II veteran Dave Armstrong has lived an interesting life.
The 100-year-old Helena resident is known for training sled and pack dogs for the Army’s K-9 Corps. After the war, he and his wife started the beloved “Race to the Sky” sled dog race near Lincoln.