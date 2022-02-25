An IR View: Heroes on ice, fentanyl deaths, stock trading in Congress

Thumbs up

If it weren’t for the bravery of a few good Samaritans, the fisherman who fell through a frozen lake near Helena this week could have suffered a much worse fate.

Travis Leslie and Joachim Walters of the Lewis and Clark County Public Works Department were making their way over the Causeway when they saw that someone had fallen through the ice on the Hauser Lake side in minus 10-degree weather.

Walters made a radio call for help. Another unknown fisherman held Leslie’s ankles as he dropped to his stomach and pulled the man to safety.

Not everyone would be willing to risk their own life to safe someone else, and we are grateful to these brave souls for their selfless sacrifices.

Thumbs down

Last month, officials warned that nine people in the Helena area had overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin within a 48-hour span.

This week, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said four people in the area have died from counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl within the last month.

Dutton said the pills are entering the United States via drug networks in Mexico. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, lab testing has revealed that four out of every 10 pills with fentanyl are potentially lethal.

Make no mistake. One pill can kill.

Through the state's Angel Initiative, anyone struggling with addiction can seek free treatment without facing criminal penalties. Contact the sheriff’s office at (406) 447-8204 or 406 Fuller Ave. in Helena for more information.

Thumbs up

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., don’t seem to agree on much. But both understand the potential consequences of letting members of Congress and their spouses own and trade individual stocks.

Introduced earlier this month, their bipartisan legislation is intended to help prevent lawmakers from participating in insider trading or voting for the benefit of personal stocks rather than constituents. They would still be allowed to own shares of widely held funds such as mutual funds and ETFs, as long as those funds are diversified and do not present a conflict of interest.

U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., has signed onto a similar bipartisan bill in the House. Another bill being co-sponsored by U.S. Sen Jon Tester, D-Mont., would ban members of Congress and senior congressional staffers from actively buying or selling individual stocks but allow lawmakers to place existing holdings in a blind trust on a case-by-case basis.

We are glad to see all three members of Montana’s congressional delegation working toward this important goal.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

