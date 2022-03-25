An IR View: Helping in Ukraine, saving a life, honoring veteran journalist

Thumbs up

The world needs more people like Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann of Helena.

As many people are trying to get as far away as possible from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hellermann left her comfortable life in Helena and put herself right in the middle of it.

Hellermann is part of a team that traveled to the Ukraine border earlier this month to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the country.

She spent hours huddled in an air raid shelter after airplanes had entered western Ukraine airspace.

She is working amid a constant bombardment of missiles and a growing fear of chemical weapons.

And she has seen unfathomable terror and despair in the faces of those who are leaving their country and their family members behind.

Hellermann once told us that we should not feel guilty about the privileged lives we live here, but we do need to recognize the hardships others are facing and do what we can to help.

Her work in Ukraine shows that she has the courage of her convictions.

Thumbs up

For the first time in a long time, there is good news coming out of the East Helena Police Department again.

Every last officer resigned in the months leading up to January, but the department was back to full staff in February after hiring a chief and four patrol officers.

Earlier this week, three of those officers received a life-saving award for reviving a 57-year-old man who stopped breathing in his apartment.

If it weren’t for East Helena’s recent investments in its municipal police department, this story could have ended much differently. Kudos to Mayor Kelly Harris for making this his top priority, which is paying dividends.

We are grateful for the quick-thinking officers who saved this man’s life and for the city officials who put them there.

Thumbs up

There is arguably no better source on Montana's political history than journalist Charles S. “Chuck” Johnson.

Johnson covered 22 legislative sessions and Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention during his nearly 45 years as a journalist, and his work has appeared in every major newspaper in the state.

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in history from the University of Montana.

In May, he will receive an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Montana State University.

As MSU President Waded Cruzado said in a press release announcing the honor, “We are deeply indebted to him for his service.”

We could not agree more, and we want to congratulate our mentor and friend on this high honor.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

