An IR View: Helping homeless vets, Lissner Mansion fire, school board election

Thumbs up
Although she is quick to give the credit to others, Desiree Bain is the main reason many local veterans have a roof over their head.
Bain is the director of the Montana Veterans Foundation, which operates a transitional residence called the Willis Cruse House for homeless veterans in the Helena area.
After the house lost its funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018, Bain worked to find other revenue sources and was even willing to cut her own pay and volunteer if that’s what it took to keep the organization afloat.
The organization has since moved from its former location on Leslie Avenue in Helena to a two-home facility outside of East Helena, which can accommodate up to 16 homeless veterans.
During a ceremony early this month, Gov. Greg Gianforte recognized Bain with a “Spirit of Montana” award and said “It’s people like you who make Montana such a great place to live.”
We couldn’t agree more and are grateful for Bain’s selfless service to our nation’s heroes.
Thumbs down
Helena’s grand Victorian mansions help keep our community connected to its roots as a gold mining town, which is a big part of why the recent fire at the historic Lissner Mansion on State Street was felt by so many.
The fire broke out Monday morning in an upstairs bedroom of the Queen Anne Victorian built in 1889, and it quickly burned through the attic and into the roof. Although nobody was injured, the fire left many people with a profound sense of loss.
“It’s a really important house,” local historian Ellen Baumler said, adding that it is included in the South-Central Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Local firefighters were also aware of the home’s historic significance, and we want to thank them for doing what they could to protect this local landmark.
And we hope to see the Lissner Mansion restored to its original splendor one day soon.
Thumbs up
Congratulations to Janet Armstrong and incumbent Terry Beaver on their election to the Helena Public Schools board of trustees this week.
In a major vote of confidence from the community, both candidates secured more than twice as many votes as any of the others seeking the two school board seats up for election this year.
We wish them well in their efforts to help lead the school district out of the COVID-19 pandemic and secure a bright future for our children.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.