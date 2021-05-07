An IR View: Helping homeless vets, Lissner Mansion fire, school board election

The fire broke out Monday morning in an upstairs bedroom of the Queen Anne Victorian built in 1889, and it quickly burned through the attic and into the roof. Although nobody was injured, the fire left many people with a profound sense of loss.

“It’s a really important house,” local historian Ellen Baumler said, adding that it is included in the South-Central Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Local firefighters were also aware of the home’s historic significance, and we want to thank them for doing what they could to protect this local landmark.

And we hope to see the Lissner Mansion restored to its original splendor one day soon.

Thumbs up

Congratulations to Janet Armstrong and incumbent Terry Beaver on their election to the Helena Public Schools board of trustees this week.

In a major vote of confidence from the community, both candidates secured more than twice as many votes as any of the others seeking the two school board seats up for election this year.

We wish them well in their efforts to help lead the school district out of the COVID-19 pandemic and secure a bright future for our children.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0