An IR View: Help spread holiday cheer to our neighbors in need

While many of us are eagerly planning a holiday feast big enough to feed a small army, one out of every seven Helena-area residents is going hungry.

That’s according to Helena Food Share, which is again hosting its virtual Turkey Challenge food drive in an effort to help ensure 2,500 food-insecure families are able to enjoy the holiday season as much as the rest of us.

A $25 donation will provide a holiday meal for one family in need. As of Thursday evening, the community had donated enough to purchase more than 700 of the 2,500 meals needed to meet this year’s goal.

Donations can be made online at https://helenafoodshare.org/turkey-challenge/, and Cochrane Insurance will match up to $10,000 donated today, Nov. 19.

Thanksgiving meals will be distributed Saturday, Sunday and Monday and Christmas meals will be delivered on Dec. 20. If your family needs help putting food on the table this holiday season, visit https://helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share/ to sign up.

Helena Food Share is just one of many local charitable organizations that needs the community’s help this holiday season.

Helena Youth Homes, which provides shelter for teens in crisis and a variety of family support services, is asking the community to donate bedding, art supplies and various bathroom and kitchen items.

West Mont, which serves people with disabilities, is seeking kitchenware, toiletries, clothing and more.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies needs monetary donations to purchase car seats and cribs for the families it serves.

The full holiday wish lists of these and other local organizations will be featured in this year’s Empty Stockings/Gifts From the Heart publication, which will be included in the Thanksgiving edition of the Independent Record and available online at helenair.com.

We hope our readers will do what they can to help make this holiday season the most wonderful time of the year for their neighbors in need.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

