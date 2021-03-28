An IR View: Help CASA help our most vulnerable children

The risk for child abuse and neglect increased as the COVID-19 pandemic led to heightened stress, school closures, income loss and social isolation, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That has made CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties more important than ever, and the local nonprofit couldn’t do its work without the community’s support.

According to Executive Director Gerry Hill, CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties recruits and trains volunteers appointed by the courts to represent children in foster care cases.

The organization saw a 25% increase in cases from 2019 to 2020, he said, and some worry that even more have gone undetected as children spent more time at home and less time with mandatory reporters such as teachers.

CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the court by visiting with the children and gathering information before reporting back on what is in the best interest of each child.

Sometimes, returning children home is the best way forward. Other times, turning them over to another family or caregiver is the most loving thing a parent can do.