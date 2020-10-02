An IR View: Helena Valley zoning plan still needs work

Geise argues that the many critics of the plan have had years to voice their concerns and should have spoken up earlier in the process. While that may be true, we don't believe pushing through an inadequate plan just to get it on the books serves the citizens well.

Geise also emphasized that she promised her constituents that she would proceed with county-initiated zoning (as opposed to citizen-initiated zoning), and she is leaving the county commission at the end of the year. While we certainly respect her personal convictions, we don’t believe she has to vote for an imperfect plan to keep her promise.

We recently met with representatives from many of the groups leading the opposition. While they made it clear that they cannot support the current plan, they do see the benefits of zoning in general.

Likewise, both candidates running to succeed Geise, Tom Rolfe and Mike Fasbender, also said they would support a different zoning plan.

Instead of voting on the proposal in its current form, the current commission should form a committee charged with developing a fair compromise by a firm deadline. The committee should include city and county officials, Helena Valley landowners, and representatives from the real estate, banking, agriculture, affordable housing and construction industries.